Officials Prepare to Clear Out Oakland’s Largest Homeless Camp Despite Protests

The days are numbered for one of Oakland’s largest homeless encampments.

Starting next week, the city will begin clearing the camp, despite protests from the homeless who say the city is breaking up their community.

There’s no official count of how many people live in the East Oakland Home Depot lot on Alameda Avenue, but those who live there say it’s well over 100 people.

The city is opening a fenced-in RV parking site across the street, which can fit up to 41 trailers. However, that won’t work for people who live in makeshift tiny homes and inoperable RVs that cannot move to the next lot.

“That’s why I’m trying to fight to keep it,” said Ashley. “Trying to fight to keep it.”

Oakland officials said it will clear out the camp in phases, with the first phase starting on Monday and wrapping up by early March.

“They’re either going to be taking me to jail or they’re going to be taking my home with me in it and that’s going to be a much bigger lawsuit,” said Elizabeth Easton.

The city said it’s working on providing shelter options to those who will be displaced.