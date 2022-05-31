Officials Urge Precaution as COVID Rates Increase in Contra Costa County

COVID-19 cases are rising across California, and one county in the Bay Area is seeing a bigger increase than others.

In Contra Costa County, the lines at COVID testing sites are growing once again. A surge is underway, and health officials say everyone needs to be on guard.

"Pretty bad," said Martinez resident Leslie Ford. Her and her family have been dealing with COVID symptoms for the past week. "A lot of coughing, sore throat, fatigue, body aches."

The Ford family isn't alone.

Every Bay Area county now has a positivity rate above 8%, and with so many graduations and other gatherings taking place, there is concern those numbers will continue to rise.

Contra Costa County has the area's highest positivity rate at 12.3%.

County officials say the positivity rate may actually be even higher than the numbers suggest because those testing positive at home don't always report it.

However, hospitalizations are not rising significantly - which is key.

Officials urge everyone to take precautions.

"Masking indoors in public, testing if exposed, staying home if symptomatic and even considering testing if you're going to gatherings with individuals or larger gatherings," said Contra Costa Deputy Health Officer Dr. Sofe' Mekuria.

The county now has three Test to Treat sites with another on the way, where people can get antiviral medication immediately if they test positive.

Cameron Moss, a Concord resident, hopes he can get some relief.

"Anything that might help the symptoms. I’m over the shivers but still have a painful sore throat, so I’m hoping they can give me something for that," he said.

Moss and others who’ve come down with the virus say it’s not time to let your guard down.

"I had so many symptoms. It was horrible having COVID, it was horrible," said Antioch resident Sabrina Rivas. "So it’s better to be careful and keep your mask on then struggle with COVID.”