Oakland

One of Two Federal Officers Shot Friday Night Dies From Injuries

Authorities have not confirmed if the shooting was related to protests against George Floyd's death.

Jonathan Rivas

One of two federal officers shot at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland Friday night has died, according to the FBI.

The officers were shot about 9:45 p.m. by someone firing from inside a vehicle outside the building, at 1301 Clay St.

The shots hit two contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, according to a statement from the FBI on Saturday morning.

Local

George Floyd 1 hour ago

Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death Spills Onto Bay Area Freeways, Streets

San Jose 16 hours ago

Brush Fire Burns Near Downtown San Jose, Airport

One was killed and the other was injured. The condition of the surviving officer was not released.

The slain officer's name was not released.

Although the incident happened while a large protest was taking place nearby in downtown Oakland, authorities have not said whether it was connected. The shooting is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us