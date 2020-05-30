One of Two Federal Officers Shot Friday Night Dies From Injuries

One of two federal officers shot at the Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building in downtown Oakland Friday night has died, according to the FBI.

The officers were shot about 9:45 p.m. by someone firing from inside a vehicle outside the building, at 1301 Clay St.

The shots hit two contract security officers for the Federal Protective Service of the Department of Homeland Security, according to a statement from the FBI on Saturday morning.

One was killed and the other was injured. The condition of the surviving officer was not released.

The slain officer's name was not released.

Although the incident happened while a large protest was taking place nearby in downtown Oakland, authorities have not said whether it was connected. The shooting is under investigation.