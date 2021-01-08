OPD Launches Internal Investigation Into Allegations of Online Hate Speech

The Oakland Police Department is investigating allegations that current employees may have been involved in offensive behavior on social media, a spokesperson for the department said in a statement Friday.

“Hate speech and offensive conduct will not be tolerated; there are clear policies and guidelines that govern this type of behavior,” the statement read.

OPD said that it has opened an “immediate and comprehensive” investigation into the allegations, and that anyone found to be in violation of department policies will face discipline, which may include termination.

The policies, according to the department, include prohibiting employees from engaging in offensive or objectionable conduct on or offline, regardless of whether or not the employee is on duty.

“…employees of OPD are prohibited from affiliating with subversive groups, and they are prohibited from doing anything that brings disrepute to the department and erodes the public’s trust,” the spokesperson said.