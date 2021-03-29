OpenRoad: OpenRoad: Inside Oakland's Nearly Century-Old Zoo (Episode 64)

Explore the nearly century-old Oakland Zoo celebrating not only its past but its future focused on the continuing care of its animals, the education of the public and the conservation of nature. Take a journey along the Zoo’s new "California Trail” to uncover the ecological history of California and see some of our state’s most iconic native wildlife including Gray Wolves, Grizzly Bears, American Bison and California Condors. Learn about the delicate balance of nature and the importance of conserving and caring for it and discover the many surprising roles the Zoo is playing far beyond its boundaries to care for struggling species in their natural habitats.

Watch the full episode in the video player above or watch by segment below:

