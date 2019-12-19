Orinda Leaders to Vote on Short-Term Rental Rules After Halloween Shooting

The Orinda City Council on Thursday will decide whether to extend an emergency ordinance that prohibits non-hosted short-term rentals in the wake of the deadly Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental.

The owners of the home where the shooting took place said they had no idea the renters had planned a big party on Halloween night. The shooting left five people dead.

Soon after the shooting, the Orinda City Council passed an emergency ordinance prohibiting non-hosted rentals while more research was done on the issue. City leaders will consider extending that ordinance Thursday night.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the shooting.