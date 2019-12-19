Orinda

Orinda Leaders to Vote on Short-Term Rental Rules After Halloween Shooting

By Sharon Katsuda

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Orinda City Council on Thursday will decide whether to extend an emergency ordinance that prohibits non-hosted short-term rentals in the wake of the deadly Halloween night shooting at an Airbnb rental.

The owners of the home where the shooting took place said they had no idea the renters had planned a big party on Halloween night. The shooting left five people dead.

Soon after the shooting, the Orinda City Council passed an emergency ordinance prohibiting non-hosted rentals while more research was done on the issue. City leaders will consider extending that ordinance Thursday night.

Local

california wildfires 2 hours ago

California Expands Insurance Protections in Wildfire Areas

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank 4 hours ago

Donations Urgently Needed at San Francisco-Marin Food Bank

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

This article tagged under:

OrindaShort-Term RentalsOrinda City Council
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us