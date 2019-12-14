Orinda Police Seek Public Help in Solving Home Burglary Spree

Orinda police are asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for a series of burglaries at homes in their city on Thursday.

Police said the burglaries occurred in different neighborhoods at various times of the day on Thursday.

Orinda police said residents who saw anything suspicious or out of place in their neighborhoods on Thursday should contact them.

Specifically, police said they want to know if someone approached residents' doors or homes, rang their doorbells or was parked for an extended period on their streets without an apparent purpose.

Police also reminded people that when they leave home, even for a short time, they should lock all doors and windows, set any alarms they have and lock gates to their homes if they have them.

In addition, police said if residents have doorbells that alert them about someone being present they should check the alert and save any available video.

Orinda police said tips can be sent to them at orindatip@cityoforinda.org.

They said people who need a police officer to respond for something that is in progress should call their dispatch center at (925) 646-2441 or call 911 if it's an emergency.