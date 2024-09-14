Orinda shooting victim identified

A man shot and killed Thursday morning in Orinda was identified Friday by the Contra Costa County Coroner's Office as 50-year-old Scott Decker, a resident of Orinda.

One person was detained in connection with the fatal shooting, but authorities haven't identified the alleged shooter.

The shooting was reported shortly after 11 a.m. near Las Vegas Road and La Espiral, where officers found Decker, according to the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office. Officers attempted life-saving measures and emergency crews also responded, but he died at the scene.

According to police dispatch audio obtained by NBC Bay Area, a person was "defending himself," and the other party was "bleeding profusely."

"… Male is on the ground. RP is advising the subject pulled (inaudible), got out, started punching him, and then the RP shot him," the dispatch audio read.

Additionally, NBC Bay Area's Skyranger shows video footage of a Toyota and Tesla vehicle that appears to be part of the investigation. Both vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

The Tesla was registered to a couple who live near the crime scene, CCSO said.

Neighbors said Decker was a gentle man and always looked out for the community.

According to Decker's father, he moved to the area from Michigan 30 years ago and worked for a hedge fund.

Residents said they are still shocked at what happened.

"It’s really scary. I do believe in self-defense, but you’d have to expect that someone was really really threatened to resort to that type of violence," said Lindsay Bouret. "You feel very protected in a place like Orinda, so it’s very shocking."

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact investigators at (925) 313-2600 or through Sheriff's Office dispatch at (925) 646-2441. For any tips, email tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

Bay City News contributed to this report.