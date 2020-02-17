Orinda

Orinda to Unveil Bill Calling for Fines of Short-Term Rental Hosts

The bill is intended to deter "party houses" that attract massive gatherings to short-term rentals in otherwise quiet residential neighborhoods.

By Bay City News

Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images

ORINDA, CA – NOVEMBER 1: Contra Costa County Sheriff deputies investigate a multiple shooting on Lucille Way in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Four people died and several others were injured at Halloween party in a short-term rental property according to Orinda Police Chief David Cook. (Photo by Ray Chavez/MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images)

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) plans to unveil new legislation Monday afternoon that would allow cities to fine short-term rental hosts who violate local property rental laws to fine those hosts up to $5,000.

In a news release Sunday, Glazer said the bill was prompted by the killing of five people at an Orinda home at a Halloween party that was illegal under Orinda's short-term-rental ordinance.

In November, the Orinda City Council passed an emergency ordinance banning "non-hosted" rentals altogether, and placing new limits on "hosted" venues, including requiring stays of two nights or longer, designed specifically to fend off one-night party rental scenarios.

At a news conference planned for 1 p.m. Monday at the Orinda Library plaza, 26 Orinda Way, Glazer is scheduled to be joined by Orinda Mayor Darlene Gee and other supporters of the bill.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

OrindaAirBnBShort-Term Rentals
