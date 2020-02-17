Orinda to Unveil Bill Calling for Fines of Short-Term Rental Hosts

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) plans to unveil new legislation Monday afternoon that would allow cities to fine short-term rental hosts who violate local property rental laws to fine those hosts up to $5,000.

The bill is intended to deter "party houses" that attract massive gatherings to short-term rentals in otherwise quiet residential neighborhoods.

In a news release Sunday, Glazer said the bill was prompted by the killing of five people at an Orinda home at a Halloween party that was illegal under Orinda's short-term-rental ordinance.

In November, the Orinda City Council passed an emergency ordinance banning "non-hosted" rentals altogether, and placing new limits on "hosted" venues, including requiring stays of two nights or longer, designed specifically to fend off one-night party rental scenarios.

At a news conference planned for 1 p.m. Monday at the Orinda Library plaza, 26 Orinda Way, Glazer is scheduled to be joined by Orinda Mayor Darlene Gee and other supporters of the bill.