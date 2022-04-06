Overcharged Electrical Outlet May Have Caused House Fire

The cause of a fire that displaced five people in Oakland late Tuesday night appears to have been caused by an overcharged electrical outlet, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

In a 40-second video tweeted at 10:38 p.m. by the department, Battalion Chief Damon Covington described the department's response to the fire and said the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was first reported about 8:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of Camden Street and was declared under control as of 9:08 p.m.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story apartment. Crews kept the fire to the second floor, though the first floor has suffered some water damage.