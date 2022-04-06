Oakland

Overcharged Electrical Outlet May Have Caused House Fire

NBC Universal, Inc.

The cause of a fire that displaced five people in Oakland late Tuesday night appears to have been caused by an overcharged electrical outlet, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

In a 40-second video tweeted at 10:38 p.m. by the department, Battalion Chief Damon Covington described the department's response to the fire and said the cause is still under investigation.

The fire was first reported about 8:50 p.m. in the 6100 block of Camden Street and was declared under control as of 9:08 p.m.

The fire broke out on the second floor of a two-story apartment. Crews kept the fire to the second floor, though the first floor has suffered some water damage.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Oaklandoakland fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us