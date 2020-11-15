Owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill Dies

Ricky Ricardo, owner of Ricky's Sports Theatre and Grill in San Leandro, has died, according to a post on the grill's Facebook page Saturday night.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ricky, the post said. "The family is mourning this great loss, but do appreciate all of the love, messages and condolences being sent their way."

The grill at 15028 Hesperian Blvd. has been open since 1946 and was struggling financially earlier this year due to the pandemic.

Robert Gingery, a friend of Ricky and his wife Tina, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the struggling bar. The crowdfunding site had raised nearly $19,000 as of Saturday of its $100,000 goal.