Parents Protest, Demand Reopening School After Oakley Controversy

By Christie Smith

A day after members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees resigned due to controversy, parents react and protest in-person learning needs to be resumed.

Members of the school district board of trustees resigned after they were caught on camera bashing parents before a virtual school board meeting.

Parents and advocates rallied outside of the Oakley City Hall to get the back rolling on getting their children back into the classroom.

Some say their thoughts and concerns weren't being addressed before the controversy.

"Hopefully what happens is they put people who really pay attention and listen to the community in getting those kids back in school," a parent said.

The Contra Costa County Board of Education appointed two members of the County Board to temporarily serve as members for Oakley.

