Oakland

Push to create park in Oakland in honor of late actor Angus Cloud

By Gia Vang

There's a special screening in Oakland Wednesday night for the Lionsgate film based in "The Town" called "Freaky Tales."

It stars Pedro Pascal, Jay Ellis, Tom Hanks and the late Angus Cloud, who was born and raised in Oakland. It’s Cloud’s final film being released following his accidental overdose death in 2023.

But it’s what his friends, family and even educators know Cloud for before his celebrity that’s behind a major effort to honor his memory in Oakland.

