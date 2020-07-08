reopening the bay area

Part of Alameda's Park Street to Be Restriped for Outdoor Dining, Shopping

By Bay City News

BETHESDA, MD – JUNE 12: A waiter at Raku, an Asian restaurant in Bethesda, wears a protective face mask as serve customers outdoors amid the coronavirus pandemic on June 12, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. Many streets are closed to vehicles in downtown Bethesda as Montgomery County continues its phase one easing of COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)



The city of Alameda will re-stripe a segment of Park Street this week to cordon off space for outdoor dining and shopping during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, city officials said Wednesday.

City workers will re-stripe Park Street on Thursday and Friday creating two lanes instead of four between Tilden Way and Encinal Avenue to allow space for restaurant patrons, shoppers and others to maintain physical distance from one another to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The area now used for parking will be available for outdoor dining and retail while the outer lane on each side of the street will become the new parking lane. 

Similar changes are to be made later this month on Webster Street between Taylor and Lincoln avenues. The Alameda City Council in June approved a program to create more space in the city's business districts during the pandemic.

At least one lane along Park Street will remain open at all times during the re-striping, and there will be signs alerting motorists to the change, the city said.

