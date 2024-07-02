Dublin

Patelco's ‘serious security incident' leaves customers nervous, frustrated

By Scott Budman

Patelco, a Dublin-based credit union, is facing a lot of nervous customers after it announced this weekend that it was hit by a "serious security incident."

During the day Monday, customers said they still couldn't get at their money or even see their balance, and they hadn't heard any specifics from Patelco itself.

"You can't get anything," Sue Johnston said. "No money, no online, no nothing."

Michelle Dennedy, who runs a local cybersecurity company, said in addition to continuing to try to check their statements, customers should also contact whoever they might owe money.

"Maybe you're waiting for your mortgage payment. Instead of calling and getting in line for this very long queue to say where's my money, maybe call your mortgage company and say, 'Hey, I'm not sure if that automatic payment is going through. Can I get a break here?'" she said.

Patelco issued the following statement Monday afternoon.

