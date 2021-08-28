Pedestrian Dies in Hit-and-Run Collision in Oakland

An Alameda man died after he was struck by a big rig in a hit-and-run collision in the 200 block of Market Street in Oakland early Friday morning, police said.

Firefighters found the 29-year-old man dead at the scene when they responded to a report of a man down on the street around 5 a.m., police said. Officers from the Oakland Police Department determined that the man was involved in a hit-and-run collision, according to police.

The pedestrian was apparently hit in the roadway by a northbound big rig that fled after the collision, police said.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.