San Ramon

Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on I-680 in San Ramon

By Bay City News

NBC

A pedestrian died in a crash early Wednesday morning on southbound Interstate 680 in San Ramon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 4:40 a.m., a pedestrian ran on the freeway's lanes south of Crow Canyon Road and got hit by a vehicle.

Due to the crash, two lanes were closed. Around 6:30 a.m., the lanes were reopened to motorists.

There were no further details about the fatal crash immediately available.

