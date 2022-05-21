Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle Near Mission Blvd and Sullivan Underpass

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing Mission Boulevard at the Sullivan underpass in Fremont just minutes into Saturday morning, police said.

The collision happened around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, and the driver immediately pulled over, called 911 and rendered aid to the pedestrian, police said. Officers and medical personnel also provided first aid, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

No further information was immediately available.