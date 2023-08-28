Pedestrian hit, killed on I-580 offramp in Oakland

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in Oakland on Sunday night on or near the Harrison Street offramp from westbound Interstate 580, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the collision happened around 11:30 p.m. A driver involved in the collision remained at the scene and was cooperating, and the CHP said other drivers contacted the agnecy to report they also may have been involved, the CHP said.

Traffic on westbound I-580 was halted as the CHP investigated the crash. Vehicles were being diverted to Grand Avenue.

All lanes reopened by about 2:20 a.m.