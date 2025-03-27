Pedestrian struck and killed in Oakley

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian Thursday in Oakley, closing down Main Street, according to authorities.

Oakley police responded to a major traffic collision on Main Street between Shady Oak Drive and Simoni Ranch, police said. All lanes of Main Street were shut down in the area.

No details about the victim or the driver were immediately released.

There was no threat to public safety, police said, and they asked the public to avoid the area during the investigation.

No other details were immediately available.