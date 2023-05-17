Fremont

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on I-880 in Fremont: CHP

By Bay City News

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on northbound Interstate 880 in Fremont, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At about 12:15 a.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a pedestrian on the northbound side of the highway, also known as the Nimitz Freeway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The CHP shut down all but the far left northbound lane during its investigation.

Details about the vehicles involved and why the victim was on the freeway were not immediately available.

