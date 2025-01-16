Antioch

Antioch police search for driver who struck, killed pedestrian

By Bay City News

Antioch police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday and then fled the scene.

At 6:08 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Officers and paramedics found the female victim unresponsive on the ground and attempted life-saving measures, but she died at the scene.

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information about the case can call Sgt. Green at (925) 779-6864 or email rgreen@antiochca.gov.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us