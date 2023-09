Two people were found shot inside an Oakley home Tuesday, police said.

The incident was reported on Pecan Court, off Main Street.

Officers went to the home for a welfare check and that’s when they found the two victims with gunshot wounds.

Their conditions are unknown.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no risk to the general public.