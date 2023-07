A victim was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a train in Antioch Friday morning.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at A and 2nd streets, along the San Joaquin River.

Crews with the Contra Costa County Fire District responded to the scene.

A helicopter took the victim to John Muir Health Walnut Creek.

The condition of the person is unknown.