PG&E discusses future of clean energy

Earth Week is underway and one East Bay community is celebrating new developments in California's clean energy initiatives.

Lawmakers joined PG&E and other energy companies in Richmond to discuss new technologies as well as ways we can conserve, adapt and work to stop future climate change.

They discussed technology's impact on environmental sustainability, and PG&E revealed a milestone in its quest for a more sustainable future.

"Today I'm very proud to announce on behalf of PG&E that in 2023, we delivered, for the first time ever, 100% green house gas-free energy for our retail customers," Patricia Poppe, PG&E CEO, said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Speakers at Monday’s event also encouraged people to advocate for policies that reduce carbon emissions.