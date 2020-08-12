Phillips 66 Refinery to Improve Clean Energy Production

Phillip 66 refinery in Richmond is expected to announce a new project that will improve the company's clean energy production.

Via a press release, the refinery said this "bold project" will make Contra Costa County "a world leader in clean energy production."

The new project is expected to reduce carbon footprint, improve air quality and create jobs in the construction and environmental sections.

Phillips 66 manager Nik Weinberg/Lynn will provide an update on the project Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.