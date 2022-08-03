Oakland

Police Release Photos of Vehicles Involved in Little Saigon Robberies

Investigation shows that at least five people and three vehicles were at the scene of the ransacking

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Oakland Police Department has released photos of the cars connected to the ransacking of Little Saigon businesses Monday.

A total of seven shops were robbed and burglarized leaving business owners fed up with the ongoing crime in the neighborhood. The police department hopes these photos help identify the people responsible for the damage.

You can find the vehicle descriptions below:

  1. A white 2010's four-door BMW with tinted windows, non-matching silver wheels on the driver's side, and an inoperable right side brake light, paper rear plate, and no front plate.
  1. A silver four-door Honda with silver and gray wheels, tinted windows, and a black license plate frame.
  1. A newer model four-door BMW, black, with black wheels and a chrome outer ring.

