Pinole golf coach charged with possession of child pornography

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

A youth golf coach from Pinole has been arrested and charged with two felonies for allegedly possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey Tadashi Oda, 33, has served for several years as a golf coach at Pinole Valley High School and as a youth golf coach at the Richmond Golf Course, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators from the county's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a warrant on Aug. 27 at Oda's Pinole home and collected numerous electronic items.

Forensics examiners allegedly located images and videos of child pornography on his phone.

The District Attorney's Office charged Oda on Sept. 5 with possession of child or youth pornography and a related charge of possession of over 600 images of child or youth pornography.

Oda pleaded not guilty last Thursday in Contra Costa County Superior Court and posted $100,000 in bail.

Oda's attorney Emily Dahm said neither she, nor her client, had any comment.

Oda's next court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in Martinez.

Anyone with information pertaining to the case can contact ICAC Senior Inspector Darryl Holcombe at DHolcombe@contracostada.org.

The ICAC includes investigators from the police departments of Walnut Creek, Concord, Pleasant Hill, Brentwood, Pittsburg, San Ramon, Danville, Oakley, and Moraga, as well as the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office, U.S. Secret Service, Homeland Security Investigations, and inspectors from the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office.

