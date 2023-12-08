Purchasing a gift card for Christmas? Pinole police warn about new scam

The Pinole Police Department is warning the community about a growing gift card scam circulating on social media.

Scammers are cutting off security codes from gift cards at local stores before they're purchased, allowing them to use whatever amount of money is put on them.

The police department took to social media to warn consumers and show them how to avoid falling victim to this type of crime.

“When you guys are buying a gift card, either feel for the entire card, it should be the same size as a credit card, or with the permission of the store, when you go up to purchase these, as you’re purchasing them, remove them from these folders and actually take the card and make sure that the whole card is there,” said Patrol Sergeant Barry Duggan of the Pinole Police Department.