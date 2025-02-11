Pinole Safeway slated to close in the spring

Another Bay Area Safeway is planning to close its doors for good.

The store on Tara Hills Drive in Pinole is set to shutter by April 4.

About 70 workers will lose their jobs, unless they transfer to another Safeway store in the area.

The move comes after Safeway revealed in January that it is cutting more than 150 corporate jobs at its office in Pleasanton.

Last week, the Safeway in San Francisco's Fillmore neighborhood officially closed after operating for 40 years.

Safeway decided to close it because of theft concerns.

It was originally scheduled to close earlier last year, but Safeway kept it open longer to give the community time to adjust.