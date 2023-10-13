Police searching for man stealing Halloween decorations in Contra Costa County

Police are seeking the public's help in finding a man seen in surveillance cameras stealing Halloween decorations and packages from porches in Pittsburg.

Residents said thieves are stealing the spirit of Halloween.

"Please don't take the stuff," said Christina McNamar, a Pittsburg resident. "Everyone works so hard to put Halloween stuff out. You just ruin it for everybody."

Pittsburg police are asking any residents with information or photo and video surveillance to contact their non-emergency line at 925-646-2441.