2 injured in two-alarm Pittsburg apartment fire

Two people were injured in a two-alarm apartment fire Monday morning in Pittsburg, according to fire officials.

At about 8 a.m., Contra Costa fire district crews responded to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Crestview Drive in Pittsburg.

Two people were taken to a hospital in serious condition, fire officials said.

The fire was knocked down just before 9 a.m., an no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.