Pittsburg Community Mourns Teen Killed at Intersection, Calls for Safety Improvements

In Pittsburg, the community is grieving the loss of a teenager who died after being hit by a car this week.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday night at the entrance to Golden Gate Community School in Pittsburg. Family, friends, neighbors and teachers showed up to remember 17-year-old Brooke Jeffrey, who was a junior at Golden Gate Community School.

Jeffrey was hit and killed by a car Tuesday evening at the intersection of Stoneman Avenue and Briarcliff Drive, directly across from the school.

Pittsburg police have said they are investigating this incident, but have not said anything about the driver or the vehicle involved. NBC Bay Area reached out to Pittsburg police for comment Saturday but did not immediately receive a response.

Dozens of people gathered Saturday night at Golden Gate Community School in Pittsburg to mourn 17-year-old Brooke Jeffrey. Jeffrey was a Junior at the school and was crossing the street to the school on March 7 when she was struck and killed by a car. Family, friends, neighbors and teachers gathered to remember her and her impact on the community. NBC Bay Area Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

Friends say on the night Jeffrey was killed, she had just finished dance practice at Melody's Dance Studio in Antioch.

Jeffrey's mom, Paula Jeffrey, said her daughter got a ride from dance practice to her house in Pittsburg. Paula Jeffrey explained that her daughter then took the five-minute walk from their home in Pittsburg to meet up with her at the school where they were signing forms for an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C.

At the intersection of Stoneman Avenue and Briarcliff Drive in Pittsburg, there is a crosswalk with lights over the intersection, however the lights at that crosswalk did not turn on March 12 when NBC Bay Area was present. Multiple residents told NBC Bay Area that the lights at this crosswalk have never worked since they were first installed. NBC Bay Area Photo/ Alyssa Goard.

Paula Jeffrey said that the lights above the crosswalk at the intersection weren't on that evening. In fact, she said, the lights at that intersection have never worked since they were installed. Multiple residents nearby also told NBC Bay Area that the lights at that crosswalk have never worked.

In the absence of lighting, volunteers helped people attending the memorial cross the street to get to the school Saturday night. After the vigil started, several Pittsburg police officers showed up as well and helped with coordinating traffic so that pedestrians could cross the intersection.

People placed flowers, signs and candles at the intersection of Stoneman Avenue and Briarcliff Drive in Pittsburg to memorialize 17-year-old Brooke Jeffrey who died there on March 7 after she was struck by a car in the intersection. Her family said she was crossing the street to get to her school where she planned to sign forms for an upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. NBC Bay Area Photo/Alyssa Goard.

"I don’t want anyone else to become a victim or something else that could have been prevented or avoided," Paula Jeffrey said.

She is encouraging community members to show up at the Pittsburg City Council meeting on March 20 to call for safety improvements at that intersection, both to improve lighting and to reduce speeding.

Paula Jeffrey said she hasn't heard any updates from police yet about who might have been driving the car that night.

"Hopefully they’ll have some answers soon, [I'm] hoping wishing praying," Paula Jeffrey said.

NBC Bay Area also reached out to the Pittsburg city manager for comment about this incident and the intersection but did not immediately receive a response.

A photo taken of Brooke Jeffrey as part of her activities with Melody's Dance Studio in Antioch. Photo Courtesy of Shelby Preston, Associate Photographer Kylee Ann Studios.

At the dance studio in Antioch where Brooke Jeffrey attended classes for 12 years, her friends are grappling with the reality of her death and trying to rechoreograph their competition dances without her.

"Re-blocking [the dance] and just listening to the song, it doesn’t feel the same because she’s not there," said 14-year-old Essence Hughes, who had been friends with Brooke Jeffrey for a decade.

"She has a lot of people who care for her and family that will be there for her, who will not stop fighting for her until we find out who did it,” Hughes continued.

Lexi Joachim, 15, said she considered Brooke Jeffrey family after years of dancing together.

"I just feel like the person who did it should speak up and say that they did it, because its kind of wrong and [Brooke] didn’t deserve anything that happened to her," Joachim said.

Melody's Dance Studio and other community members are raising funds to support Jeffrey's family during this time.

Brooke Jeffrey's friends say they want the public to remember her talent in dance, her creativity and her ability to uplift others.