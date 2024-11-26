Pittsburg police search for hit-and-run driver involved in fatal collision

Pittsburg police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that struck and killed a man Friday night.

Police were called at approximately 9:17 p.m. to the 1500 block of Willow Pass Road for a report of a subject down in the roadway.

Officers located 50-year-old Joaquin Revuelta lying unresponsive in the roadway suffering from numerous injuries associated with being struck by a vehicle. Revuelta was transported to John Muir Medical Center, where he died that night.

Investigators found footage of the collision on nearby traffic cameras and are investigating several leads, police said Monday.

Anyone with information related to the collision can contact police at (925) 646-2442 or traffic officer James Pena at (925) 252-4146.