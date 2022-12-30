Teen Arrested After 15-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot in Pittsburg

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge Thursday after another boy the same age was fatally shot in Pittsburg, police said.

The shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a residence along the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive, according to police.

Responding officers found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, but he did not survive, police said.

Following the initial investigation, police determined that a 15-year-old was responsible for the shooting. He was taken into custody and transported to juvenile hall, police said.

Detectives on Friday were still following up with witnesses to figure out if the shooting was intentional and if there was a motive.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.