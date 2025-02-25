Pittsburg police investigate incident in which woman seen harming dog

The Pittsburg Police Department said Monday it is looking into a video circulating on social media showing a woman harming a dog.

The department said it has launched an investigation into the incident and is treating it with "utmost seriousness."

"We recognize the community's concern and appreciate your cooperation and patience as we strive to resolve this matter promptly," the department wrote in a post on social media.

Anyone with information about the incident or the people involved is encouraged to call the police department's tip line at 925-252-4040.