Pittsburg Community Concerned About Intersection Where Teen Was Killed

An arrest has been made in Contra Costa County in a hit-and-run that killed a teenage girl.

Flowers were still at the crosswalk along Stoneman Avenue in Pittsburg Thursday where 17-year-old Brooke Jeffrey was killed in a hit-and-run last week.

It’s an intersection that has long been a cause for concern for neighbors

“At night time you can’t see it, the reflectors or nothing,” said a Pittsburg resident. “You can't see it.”

Pittsburg police arrested two suspects connected to the crime, 34-year-old Roberto Sainez and his fiance, 30-year-old Vanessa Landeros.

Sainez was booked on several charges, including driving with a suspended license due to a prior DUI.

“She was a great dancer and she worked hard and we loved her,” said Mandy Joachim.

She was Jeffrey’s dance teacher at Melody’s Dance Studio in Antioch.

Jeffrey’s sudden passing is taking a toll on the dance team as they try to prepare for competition this weekend.

But knowing the hit-and-run driver is off the streets is bringing a small amount of closure.

“There is a little sense of relief, but it’s still heartbreaking,” said Joachim.

To honor Jeffrey at this weekend’s competition, her teammates added butterfly henna tattoos to their hands.

Joachim said the teen loved butterflies and displayed them all over her room.

She also hopes changes will be made to the intersection where Jeffrey was killed to cut down on the likelihood that incidents like this ever happen again.

“When we went there for the vigil and drove up to the light, I was shocked to see how dark it was there,” said Joachim.

She will join fellow community members next week in bringing those concerns up at the Pittsburg City Council meeting.