Pittsburg teen shot and killed in Antioch, police say

An 18-year-old Pittsburg man was shot and killed Monday evening in Antioch, according to police.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Macaulay Street at around 6 p.m. on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as Henry Granado II, suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Antioch detectives are investigating the shooting as a homicide, police said, but they did not provide any details about a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Adam Duffy at 925-779-6884 or by email aduffy@antiochca.gov.