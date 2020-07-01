Pleasant Hill Man Sentenced for Child Porn Production, Possession

A 30-year-old Pleasant Hill man convicted of producing child pornography was sentenced Tuesday in Oakland to 25 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Daniel Joseph Feliciano had pleaded guilty March 3 and admitted in his plea agreement to using his cellphone to record video of a 9-year-old child performing an explicit act and take an image of a 5-year-old sitting on a bed with genitalia visible, prosecutors said.

Feliciano also admitted to possessing more than 200 images or videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

A government filing said Feliciano possessed more than 21,000 images of child pornography, including images of sexual abuse of a toddler-aged child and other children younger than 7 years old.

Feliciano was indicted Dec. 19 and charged with two counts of producing and possessing child pornography. He pleaded guilty to both counts.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White also sentenced him to 10 years of supervised release and scheduled a hearing for Sept. 22 to address restitution.

The case resulted from a tip submitted in October to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the discovery of potential exploitation material stored in a cloud storage account later traced to Feliciano.

The prosecution is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Pleasant Hill Police Department.