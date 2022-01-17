Pleasant Hill

Pleasant Hill Police Seek Help Finding Missing Teen

By Bay City News

NBC

Officers in Pleasant Hill are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy who has been reported missing, police said on Monday.

Brandon Abbett is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 107 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators believe Brandon vanished sometime between 10 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.

Anyone who has information about Brandon's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities and refer to the Pleasant Hill Police Department case number 22-174.

kaiser permanente 16 hours ago

East Bay Kaiser Therapists Hold Strike, March on MLK Day

MLK day 5 hours ago

On MLK Day, National Leaders Acknowledge Unmet Needs for Racial Equality

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pleasant HillPleasant Hill Police Department
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us