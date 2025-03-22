Pleasanton residents speak out after car tires slashed for parking on public road

Some are speaking out after they claim their tires were slashed or flattened for parking on a public road in Pleasanton.

Amina Strohl said the slash mark on her tire made her car undrivable. Her boyfriend parked it on the street Saturday night, never expecting someone to vandalize it.

"By 7:30 in the morning, we found out that it was completely slashed and flat," she said.

Sara Robles said she woke up on Sunday to discover her tire as also flat.

She had parked along Adams Way, the same street, after working a double shift at Applebee's Saturday night. It turns out her husband's truck also had a flat, and someone left a threatening note this week on his windshield stating the street is not his personal parking lot and "if you want to leave your truck longer than overnight, expect to have some flat tires."

"I think it’s unfortunate that a neighbor would feel that much anger or animosity towards people parking on the street to flatten her tires or slash their tires," Robles said.

Both women live at the Las Ventanas apartment complex where they only get one parking space.

"I have my daughter who lives at home with us. She goes to college, so we have her car; my husband and I both have a car, so with one spot, we're forced to park on the street," Robles said.

The pair went door to door on Friday, looking to share what happened to them and listen to neighbors' concerns. Robles and Strohl said a few neighbors were hostile, but most were willing to converse.

"You never know who’s going to be parking in front of your house, and there’s always cars left for three days, four days," said Loretta, an Adams Way resident. "There was a car that was left there for five days. I was gonna call the city and have it towed, but to puncture tires, that’s extreme."

Pleasanton Police also knocked on doors on Friday afternoon, trying to find surveillance video while searching for the culprit. Meanwhile, the victims worry that it might happen again.

"I can’t afford to buy new tires every time this happens just because somebody doesn’t want me to park on the street and it’s a public street," Robles said.