Pleasanton resident finds three live hand grenades while cleaning his garage

Pleasanton police said Monday a resident stopped by the police station last week to turn in three live hand grenades.

On Wednesday, a man walked into the station's front lobby with a box containing the hand grenades.

The man was cleaning out his garage and discovered the grenades and some ammunition, police said. Police said the grenades were live.

Officers called the Alameda County Sheriff's Office's Bomb Squad to come and take the grenades for destruction.

A police spokesperson said it wasn't clear how the grenades got into the garage.

Pleasanton police say any residents finding dangerous explosives shouldn't touch them, but instead should call them at (925) 931-5100.