Pleasanton Police Issue Shelter Order in Standoff at Apartment Complex

Pleasanton police are asking residents at an apartment complex to shelter in place Wednesday morning because of a standoff with a suspect in a domestic disturbance case.

Police initially wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. about their response to the Civic Square apartments in the area of Case and Bernal avenues.

As of about 9 a.m., officers were working to establish contact with the suspect. Police said the victim in the domestic disturbance is safe, and they are encouraging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.