Pleasanton

Pleasanton Police Issue Shelter Order in Standoff at Apartment Complex

By Bay City News

Pleasanton police are asking residents at an apartment complex to shelter in place Wednesday morning because of a standoff with a suspect in a domestic disturbance case.

Police initially wrote on social media shortly before 8:40 a.m. about their response to the Civic Square apartments in the area of Case and Bernal avenues.

As of about 9 a.m., officers were working to establish contact with the suspect. Police said the victim in the domestic disturbance is safe, and they are encouraging people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

Pleasantonshelter in placestandoff
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us