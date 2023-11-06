Suspect in Berkeley police shooting dies, authorities say

The suspect in a Berkeley police shooting died Monday morning, according to the police department.

At about 5:25 a.m., officers were in the area of Seventh and Grayson streets investigating a crime in progress, police said. During the investigation an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was taken to Highland Hospital where they later died, police said.

Berkeley officers had been investigating a stolen vehicle when the shooting occurred, police said. It was unclear how many officers opened fire and why.

Video footage from the scene shows the stolen vehicle on the sidewalk, boxed in by Berkeley police patrol vehicles.

No other details were provided, and it's an ongoing investigation, police said. The Alameda County Sheriff's Office was investigating the police shooting.

This is a developing story; check back here for updates.