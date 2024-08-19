Richmond

Richmond shelter-in-place lifted after search for armed person

By Stephen Ellison

Police activity in a Richmond neighborhood prompted a shelter-in-place order for about an hour Monday morning while officers canvassed the area for a reported armed person.

At about 9 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Second Street on reports of an "armed subject," and residents within a one-block radius were ordered to shelter in place, police said. The shelter order was lifted just after 10 a.m., with police issuing an all-clear.

Police did not say whether or not a suspect was found, and no other information was provided

To report suspicious activity, contact Richmond Police at 510-233-1214.

