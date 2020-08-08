Police Arrest 37-Year-Old Man Suspected of Setting Brush Fire in Walnut Creek

Police arrested a 37-year-old homeless man suspected of setting a brush fire Friday night in Walnut Creek.

The blaze was approaching a commercial building in the area of Tice Valley Boulevard near Rolling Hills Drive when it was reported about 8:15 p.m., police said.

A witness told authorities that someone ran from the fire just after it started. Officers spotted a man hiding behind a bus stop, identified him as Kyle Shields, and after investigation arrested him on suspicion of arson.

No injuries were reported and there was minimal damage to the hillside and a vacant commercial building, police said.

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District arson investigators and Walnut Creek police are investigating the blaze.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Walnut Creek police at (925) 943-5844 or call the CFD Arson Tip Line 1-866-50-ARSON.