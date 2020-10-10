Berkeley

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Tying Noose to Tree in Berkeley

A 32-year-old man was arrested as a suspect of the crime.

By Bay City News

City of Berkeley

Police arrested a 32-year-old man this week on suspicion of a hate crime in connection with a noose tied to a tree branch at the Berkeley Marina.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday at the marina's South Cove area, a Berkeley city employee watched the suspect fasten a noose to a tree branch about 7 feet off the ground, police said. The staffer photographed him before he left the area.

Police found the suspect later on University Avenue and detained him, eventually arresting him on suspicion of hanging a noose in a public park, which is a hate crime in California, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The suspect, Jaime Robledo-Eespino, is set to be arraigned Tuesday, according to Alameda County jail records.

