Police Arrest Prowling Suspect Spotted by Residents in Hercules

By Bay City News

Hercules Police found and arrested a suspect Wednesday morning after several callers reported a prowler who entered at least one occupied residence.

Police were notified around 5:30 a.m. by callers reporting a prowler casing houses on Drake Lane, including a woman who said the man was inside her home.

Officers located a 23-year-old man described as "dirty from hiding in the bushes," the department said in a post on its Facebook page. Police said the suspect had parked nearby and prowled several homes before entering one, sitting on the bed of the woman living there and removing his shoes.

"During an interrogation of the suspect, he told the lead investigator he was there to 'try and meet a new woman' and provided other details suggesting intent to commit a sexual assault," the department said in its post.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the county jail in Martinez. His name wasn't released.

