Brentwood

Police Block Off Brentwood Street Where Trump Supporter's Home is Vandalized

A mannequin was hanging from a rope outside the house with a sign "Sleepy Joe (Cheater" on Thursday

By Bay City News and Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Trump supporter's home display prompted protests in a Brentwood neighborhood late Thursday and overnight Friday, and police blocked off a street after the home and other property were vandalized.

People were captured on video in the early morning hours Friday tossing objects, including eggs, at the home, and a vehicle in the home's driveway had a smashed windshield.

The unrest stemmed from a display at the home of an apparent Joe Biden hanging in effigy. On Thursday, Brentwood police found a mannequin hanging from a rope from the side of a home with "Sleepy Joe (Cheater)" on a sign across the mannequin's chest.

Officers responded at about 8:10 a.m. to investigate a report of the mannequin and arrived to find it hanging from the side of a second-story home on Craig Court.

Police said the mannequin was clothed with a black hat covering its face, with the cardboard sign, an apparent reference to a nickname President Donald Trump has said about his opponent, Vice President Joe Biden, in Tuesday's election. The outcome of the presidential race is still pending results in several states.

Officers talked to the homeowner, who agreed to take down the mannequin. It was photographed by police, who showed the photo to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, which said the act was not criminal and was protected under the First Amendment.

Brentwood police found a mannequin hanging from a rope from the side of a home with "Sleepy Joe (Cheater)" on a sign across the mannequin's chest Thursday morning. Jodi Hernandez reports.

Neighbors said the man who lives at the home has been displaying President Donald Trump signs and Confederate flags for years, but said the effigy crossed the line.

"I was born and raised in Brentwood -- lived here my entire life and I've never seen something as hateful as this," resident Madison Weisner said.

Decision 2020 22 hours ago

Live Blog: Local and State Election Coverage

election results Nov 4

November 2020 Election Results

Joycelyn Hudson and her family do not feel safe and said the display is threatening.

"It just makes me feel disgusted and sad that we still have to go through this stuff," Hudson said.

Brentwood police said they are forwarding the matter to the U.S. Secret Service for further review.

This article tagged under:

BrentwoodJoe BidenEast BayDecision 2020election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us