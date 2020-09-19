Oakland police

Police, Ex-Felons to Join in Virtual Prayer Event Saturday

By Mandela Linder

A retired Oakland police officer is helping to coordinate a virtual event Saturday aimed at healing the divide between police and their communities across the nation through prayer and “divine intervention.”

Former Oakland Public Information Officer Arturo Bautista said, “We underestimate the collective power of prayer. True prayer, in relation with God, produces and compels action in words and deeds.”

The event, which takes place at 5 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube, is for ex-felons, community members and police forces to come together.

The event can be found on the United Believers Pray Facebook page.

